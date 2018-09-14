Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Shah Rukh, Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan celebrate Ganpati with Ambanis. See pics

Bollywood was out in full force to attend Ganesh Chaturthi at the home of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani on Thursday, the first day of the 11-day festival. Dressed in traditional finery, a whole host of stars including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with sister Karisma, Madhuri Dixit with husband Sriram Nene, Jackie Shroff, Rekha and Suniel Shetty with wife Mana, daughter Athiya and son, attended the function.

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and Aamir Khan at the do. (viral bhayani)

Karan Johar at Ambani residence. (viral bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan attended the function with daughter Shweta. (viral bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor stun in yellow and pink at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Welcoming all guests was Nita Ambani and her son, Anant Ambani. Nita looked resplendent in a mauve lehenga.

In keeping with the festive spirit on Ganesh Chaturthi, the Kapoor sisters channelled their inner traditional divas. While Karisma was dressed in yellow and white, Kareena wore a gorgeous pink-and-yellow dress. Madhuri too was dressed for the Ganpati celebrations -- sporting a richly embroidered blue and silver silk sari, she was a vision. Complimenting her was Dr Nene in an all-white kurta, pyajama and a Nehru jacket.

Shah Rukh was dressed traditionally as Gauri rocked a beautiful nude attire. Shweta Bachchan chose a pink saree for the event as father Amitabh wore a kurta-pyjama with a waistcoat.

The Sunil Shetty family too was out to outshine all--Mana in a rich gold lehenga-long kurta and daughter Athiya in green and cream ankle length chudidaar-Anarkali kurta looked dazzling. While Jackie turned up in a dhoti, Rekha looked divine in a bottle green sari.

Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with great fervour all over India, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat, Chattisgarh and Odisha. Ganesha is considered the harbinger of hope and destroyer of all evil. The festival, which was essentially an intimately personal in character became quite community (sarvajanin) festival during the times of veteran Congress leader, Bal Gangadhar Tilak in late 1800s.

Bollywood has always been an active participant with the famed RK Studio taking a stellar part in it. This year too the famous studio and it’s owners, the Kapoors, have initiated the festive spirit, despite the fact that the studio is up for sale. A host of Bollywood celebrities bring Ganpati home and this year has been no different. These include Shilpa Shetty, Jeetendra and Tusshar, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Govinda, Nana Patekar, Daisy Shah, comedian Bharti and her husband and Arpita Khan among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 09:30 IST