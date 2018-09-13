Sonali Bendre’s son celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai without her as she battles cancer in New York

In New York since July, actor Sonali Bendre is really missing her home and her son this Ganesh Chaturthi. Sonali, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in US with her husband Goldie Behl by her side, shared a picture album of her son Ranveer as he celebrated the festival without her in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “#GaneshChaturthi has always been very very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy!” Her post shows Ranveer dresses in a crisp green kurta, participating in Ganpati’s aarti.

Sonali, who revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world in July, wrote another post a few days later detailing how she broke the cruel news on her son. She said Ranveer took the news ‘maturely’ and that parents should give more credit to their kids that they will understand a tough situation, rather than keeping them oblivious of things.

“As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!,” she had written in her post. “I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite,” she added.

In the post revealing her diagnosis, Sonali had written: “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Her husband, Goldie Behl, recently wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.”

Sonali is known for her work in movies like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Major Saab and many more. She was last seen in talent reality show India’s Best Draamebaaz.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 20:15 IST