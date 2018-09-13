Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt bring Ganpati home as Madhuri Dixit celebrates too

It is that time of the year when Lord Ganesha comes to every Mumbaikars’ home and heart. It is as if the whole of Mumbai adorns a festive look. Joining the revelry and spirit of devotion are our favourite Bollywood stars too. Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty were among those who brought home ‘the remover of all obstacles’, Vignaharta Ganesha.

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra leave after buying an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept 12, 2018. (PTI)

Shilpa was snapped wearing a pink salwar kameez with a printed dupatta, carrying the statue into her residence, with her husband Raj Kundra. Sanjay too was seen bringing home the lord along with his children Shahraan and Iqra. He was spotted in his car with the statue of Ganesha in his hand. Actor Daisy Shah too welcomed the lord into her home. In all these cases, what was evident was that they all brought home eco-friendly statues.

In fact Shilpa’s Instagram story was also about Ganesha festival. She shared a story on Ganesha Chaturthi celebration at her home with Mid Day. In it, she says that at their home even god is on diet. The modaks (laddoo) that gets made in their home is made of coconut, sugar and jaggery.

“For beverages, I keep lassi, kesar ka doodh, filter coffee and kulhad chai ready. I have a chaat corner, and also serve idli, kulfi and rabdi jalebi. But I make things with sugar alternatives. When it comes to festive food, it’s best when people enjoy it,” the Mid Day report quotes her as saying. The report goes on to say that for three years now, the Kundras have been bringing home eco-friendly Ganesha statues.

Daisy too shared an Instagram picture where Ganesha statue sits, with its face covered till the festival actually begins, at her decorated home pandal. Sharing it, she wrote: “He is here.”

On Wednesday, Madhuri Dixit shared a picture of herself paying obeisance to the lord, dressed in festive finery. Sharing it, she wrote: “Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! #GanpatiBappaMorya.”

Sharing another picture of herself, she wrote: “My favourite festival is here! #GanpatiBappaMorya #Modaks.” Madhuri looks stunning in a shimmery yellow and gold sari with a deep green silk blouse. She teams it with heavy gold jewellery.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 09:40 IST