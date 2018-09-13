Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations attended by Arbaaz Khan, girlfriend Giorgia and Malaika Arora

Salman Khan’s family brought the Ganpati home with a lot of fanfare on Thursday even as the actor himself missed out on all the fun. Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her Mumbai home and her entire family arrived to take part in the puja ceremony.

Arpita carried the Ganesha idol out of her car and posed for pictures for the paparazzi gathered outside her home. Her elder sister Alvira also joined her sister for pictures. The two sisters looked pretty in their bright and beautiful outfits. Alvira wore a floral organza suit and Arpita also wore a floral outfit. Check out their pics:

Arpita Khan Sharma at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

Arpita Khan Sharma at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

The sisters were also joined by their brother, actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. He arrived for the festivities with his new girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz’s ex wife Malaika Arora was also seen at the celebrations. He was seen in a pink pathani suit and she wore a powder blue lehenga. Arbaaz’s father, Salim Khan also waved for the cameras. Salim’s wife and veteran actor Helen was also seen at the celebrations as was his son Sohail.

Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

Salim Khan at his daughter’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Viral Bhayani)

Sohail with his father Salim Khan at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Viral Bhayani)

Helen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at daughter Arpita’s home. (Viral Bhayani)

Arpita also shared videos and pictures on Instagram of her home getting decorated with a tonne of flowers to prepare for Ganpati. She decked up the altar with purple flowers and a video of the same was shared online.

Arpita’s husband, Aayush Sharma will soon make his Bollywood debut opposite Warina Hussain in Loveratri. The film is produced by her brother, Salman and is being released under his banner. A Muzaffarpur court directed the police to file an FIR against the film, claiming that Loveratri, which is set to be released around Navaratri, will hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

The romantic drama is set in Gujarat against the backdrop of Navratri, where a happy-go-lucky boy from Baroda (Aayush), falls in love with an NRI, (Warina) when she visits the town during the nine-day festival.

Loveratri is slated to hit the big screens on October 5.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 17:04 IST