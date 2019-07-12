Salman Khan joins Indian Idol fame Thupten Tsering as they sing Phoolon Ke Rang Se, watch

Actor Salman Khan, who has been extremely active on social media of late, shared yet another video Friday morning and this time, it is not about the Bollywood star. In the video, Thupten Tsering, a differently abled singer who rose to fame with Indian Idol, is seen sitting beside Salman and reciting poetry. Thupten participated in the ninth season of Indian Idol where he inspired everyone with his talent, despite having lost his arms at a young age.

Thupten is heard saying in the video, “Mile na mile ye to mukkadar ki baat hai, hum koshish bhi na karein ye to galat baat hai. Zindagi zakhmon se bhari hai, waqt ko marham banana seekh lo. Haarna to hai ek din maut se, filhaal zindagi ko jeena seekh lo.” Salman pats him and then joins him as they sing ‘Phoolon ke rang se’, the famous Dev Anand song from Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971).

Salman closes the video saying, “Ye video ek Kirren Rijiju dekhega aur dekhega aapka Arunachal Pradesh ka chief minister.”

Salman is currently gearing up for his TV shows, he will most likely be seen on the debut episode of his production venture - the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. He was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat where he starred along with Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover.

Salman recently hosted a birthday party for his former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani who turned 59 this year. His current rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, as well as Mohnish Behl and Daisy Shah were seen at the party at Salman’s residence.

