Salman Khan offers his ‘respect to all the farmers’ as he learns to walk in their shoes at Panvel farmhouse. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:01 IST

Actor Salman Khan has been lending a hand around his Panvel farmhouse, where he has been in isolation for several months. The actor on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself, coated in mud, declaring his respect to farmers.

He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “Respect to all the farmers.” The picture shows the actor, wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt, taking a breather. As evidenced by his last couple of social media posts, Salman has been farming in his free time.

“Respect to you too for experiencing n learning it first hand,” actor Muzamil Ibrahim wrote in the comments section of Salman’s post. Two days ago, Salman had shared another picture of himself, surrounded by greenery, and had written in the caption, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !”

It was reported that during the coronavirus lockdown, Salman offered aid to the locals, many of whom are farmers. He was also spotted cycling around the neighbouring village, being greeted by the locals.

Earlier this week, Salman’s bodyguard Shera had shared a video of a trek that Salman had embarked upon, with a group. Shera captioned the video, “Following the Legend........ My Maalik.” While it wasn’t clear who all accompanied Salman and Shera on the walk, a few people can be spotted in the distance. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, singer and presenter Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos too.

Salman has been productive during the lockdown, releasing as many as three singles for his new YouTube channel. He has also contributed towards relief efforts, and is expected to complete filming on his upcoming project, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as soon as it is safe to do so.

