e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan offers his ‘respect to all the farmers’ as he learns to walk in their shoes at Panvel farmhouse. See pic

Salman Khan offers his ‘respect to all the farmers’ as he learns to walk in their shoes at Panvel farmhouse. See pic

Actor Salman Khan has shared a new picture of himself, caked in mud, taken at his Panvel farmhouse. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan has declared his respect for farmers.
Salman Khan has declared his respect for farmers.
         

Actor Salman Khan has been lending a hand around his Panvel farmhouse, where he has been in isolation for several months. The actor on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself, coated in mud, declaring his respect to farmers.

He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, “Respect to all the farmers.” The picture shows the actor, wearing shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt, taking a breather. As evidenced by his last couple of social media posts, Salman has been farming in his free time.

 

View this post on Instagram

Respect to all the farmers . .

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

“Respect to you too for experiencing n learning it first hand,” actor Muzamil Ibrahim wrote in the comments section of Salman’s post. Two days ago, Salman had shared another picture of himself, surrounded by greenery, and had written in the caption, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan !”

It was reported that during the coronavirus lockdown, Salman offered aid to the locals, many of whom are farmers. He was also spotted cycling around the neighbouring village, being greeted by the locals.

Earlier this week, Salman’s bodyguard Shera had shared a video of a trek that Salman had embarked upon, with a group. Shera captioned the video, “Following the Legend........ My Maalik.” While it wasn’t clear who all accompanied Salman and Shera on the walk, a few people can be spotted in the distance. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, singer and presenter Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos too.

Also read: Salman Khan shows off his green farms in new picture, echoes ‘Jai jawan! jai kissan!’

Salman has been productive during the lockdown, releasing as many as three singles for his new YouTube channel. He has also contributed towards relief efforts, and is expected to complete filming on his upcoming project, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as soon as it is safe to do so.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In