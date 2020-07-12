Salman Khan shows off his green farms in new picture, echoes ‘Jai jawan! jai kissan!’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:26 IST

Salman Khan has shared a fresh picture from his farmhouse in Panvel as he went out to collect a big harvest. The actor is seen flashing a big smile in the picture with freshly plucked leafy greens in both his hands.

Sharing the picture on Saturday, Salman wrote, “Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan ! (Every grain has the name of the consumer written on it).” He is seen in a grey T-shirt, shorts and a cap while doing working in the fields.

The picture received more than 1.6 million ‘likes’ within a few hours. Actor Akanksha Puri reacted, “wow”, actor Kamaal Khan wrote, “Fact” in the comments section.

Salman spent the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse along with a few family members and industry friends including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Waluscha De Sousa. The actor has been keeping himself busy by working out in his private gym, working around his farm and singing and filming multiple songs.

Last month, he had shared a video of him and Iulia sweeping and cleaning the farmhouse after the Nisagra cyclone. “#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay,” he captioned the video.

On the professional front, the actor released three songs during the lockdown including a romantic number titled Tere Bina. He featured alongside Jacqueline in the song and said that it was his cheapest production. He also released an anthem titled Pyaar Karona amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since he could not release his scheduled film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid, he kept his promise by releasing a special song on the festival. Titled Bhai Bhai, the song talks of communal harmony.

Salman will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film starring Disha Patani as the female lead was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

