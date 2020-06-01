Salman Khan pays tribute to Wajid Khan who began, ended career with him: ‘Will always love, respect, remember you’

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:21 IST

Actor Salman Khan, who shared a long professional relationship with music composer Wajid Khan, who died on Monday, has paid tribute on social media. Wajid, one half of the popular duo Sajid-Wajid, began his career with a Salman Khan film.

The actor wrote in a tweet, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ...”

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Wajid began his career with Salman’s Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998, and his final song as composer was Salman’s lockdown anthem Bhai Bhai, released just a few days ago. Sajid-Wajid composed the music for Salman’s Hello Brother, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Tere Naam, Partner, Dabangg franchise, and Wanted, among others.

Describing Salman like his ‘elder brother’, Wajid had said about their association, “The kind of songs we gave him, he selected all of them from Lagan Lagi of Tere Naam, (songs for) Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, even Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. One man selecting all these songs can’t be a fluke.”

Previously, actors such as Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid. Members of the music industry -- Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and others also left condolence messages.

Wajid Khan was laid to rest at the Versova Kabrastan in Mumbai, in the presence of a few loved ones, including his brother Sajid Khan and Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi.

