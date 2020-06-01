Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra lead Bollywood tributes for ‘the nicest man’

bollywood

Bollywood has condoled the death of music composer Wajid Khan, one half of popular duo Sajid-Wajid, who died due to complications after a kidney infection in the early hours of Monday. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and others took to social media to share messages about Wajid.

Amitabh wrote on Twitter, “Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence.” Varun wrote, “shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music.” Varun also shared a picture of his father, director David Dhawan, with Wajid.

Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.” Priyanka’s cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai.”

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Sajid-Wajid’s most newest song was released as recently as last week -- the duo had composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number Bhai Bhai. Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan wrote on Twitter, “RIP Wajid bhai you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare.”

Members of the music industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur and others also left condolence messages.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like Mera Hi Jalwa, Fevicol Se and for Akshay Kumar in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others. Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. The composer duo also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka, which was sung by Wajid.

