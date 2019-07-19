Salman Khan plays with nephews Ahil and Yohan, shares video of their ‘bean bag moment’. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who has been quite active on social media ever since his latest release Bharat, has shared yet another video with his nephews. In the latest post, Salman is seen playing with Ahil and Yohan and they are clearly having a lot of fun. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil is often seen sharing cute moments with Salman while Yohan, brother Sohail Khan’s son, has also been featuring on actor’s social media handles of late.

The video shows Salman sitting on a bean bag, close to the camera and Arpita’s son is sitting on another bean bag placed behind Salman. Yohan jumps on Ahil’s bean bag and Salman prompts Ahil to jump on his bean bag. He does, but it takes him two attempts to understand the game. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “Ahil and Yohan recreating the bean bag moment ...”

Earlier, Salman had shared another video of “bean bag moment” where Salman jumped onto bean bags to scare the kids away.

Riding high on the success of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that also starred Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover, Salman has quite a few projects in his hands right now. While he is wrapping up brother Arbaaz Khan’s production, Dabangg 3, he will soon start work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that pairs him with Alia Bhatt. He is also producing the ninth season of reality dance show Nach Baliye and will be back as the show host for popular reality show Bigg Boss in the upcoming season.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:32 IST