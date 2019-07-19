Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi celebrate daughter Mehr as she achieves another milestone, share new pic

Actor turned host Neha Dhupia has shared a fresh picture of her daughter late Thursday as she turned eight months old. Neha has also created an account for Mehr and she tagged it in her latest post.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Neha wrote, “8 months with our little miss sunshine ... @mehrdhupiabedi.” In the picture, all we get to see is Mehr’s back as she sits facing the Sun on a bed with her toys spread all over. Mehr is wearing a cute white frock in the picture. While close friends Ananita Shroff Adajania and Dia Mirza showered love by putting heart emojis on the post, actor Boman Irani wrote, “She’s sunshine all right.” Sania Mirza called the young one “pudding”.

Also read: Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome baby boy, his daughters visit hospital

Neha also shared a cute video that shows two adult hands and one hand of a young child reaching out. She wrote, “#Repost @angadbedi with @get_repost Feels ... Us .. 8months of holding these cute little hands @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia.” Responding to the post, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Awww.”

The former Miss India welcomed her daughter in November last year. On being asked about managing work and motherhood, Neha had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.” When asked to name one habit she or Angad had given up post the birth of their baby girl, she had replied, “Angad hasn’t, but I have and that’s sleeping.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 10:11 IST