Neha Dhupia celebrates daughter Myra’s five months, reveals her favourite place. See pic

Actor Neha Dhupia is currently juggling professional and personal commitments with much finesse. The former Miss India had welcomed her daughter Myra in November last year and shared a special post to celebrate her five months.

Neha shared a picture of husband Angad Bedi holding Myra in his arms as he stared out of the window. She captioned it, “Her favourite place .. daddy’s shoulders #babygirl #5months.”

Meanwhile, Angad shared a few throwback pictures with Neha from their Maldives vacation. But it was the caption which won the hearts of his fans on Instagram. Angad wrote along with the pics, “Aur babydoll!!!! Kahaan jaana hai aapko??? Eh saadi janaani hai jiii ..Haanjiii!!!!#ekchupsausukh #lol #maldives #throwback @nehadhupia #portraitphotography.” And Neha was quick to reply, “Aaannnnngggggaaadddd these captions.”

Neha had earlier shared a picture to celebrate Myra’s four months. She had captioned it, “Four months of pure unconditional love.”

On being asked about managing work and motherhood, Neha had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “As parents, both I and Angad don’t make a big deal out of anything. And that’s how we end up doing something like this.” When asked to name one habit she or Angad had given up post the birth of their baby girl, she had replied, “Angad hasn’t, but I have and that’s sleeping.”

Neha currently portrays the role of a gang leader on adventure reality show Roadies Real Heroes. She also played a pivotal role in Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela. Angad was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma and had played the role of Bikramjeet Singh.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 20:46 IST