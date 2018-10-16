Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur is a Krishna devotee in debut, Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala. See pic

Romanian TV personality and Salman Khan’s alleged ladylove Iulia Vantur is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala. She will be seen as a Polish Krishna devotee and looks almost unrecognisable in a traditional avatar on the film’s poster.

The singer-actor shared the first look of the film and wrote, “I’m excited to share with u the first poster of my movie. I’m proud to be a part of a project which has a very strong social message. Rise up and speak the unspoken. I hope u’ll be with us on this journey. Spread love! #RadhaKyonGoriMainKyonKaala #movie #NameShameTheRapists #new.”

I’m excited to share with u the first poster of my movie. I’m proud to be a part of a project which has a very strong social message. Rise up and speak the unspoken. I hope u’ll be with us on this journey. Spread love! #RadhaKyonGoriMainKyonKaala #movie #NameShameTheRapists #new pic.twitter.com/xpiXIivQoJ — Iulia Vantur (@IuliaVantur) October 15, 2018

Iulia is a regular at Bollywood parties and is often seen in the company of Salman’s family members. Salman has not endorsed the poster or the film till now.

The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill as the male lead and will be shot in Mathura, Agra and Delhi. The actor had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Despite being born in the West, I have long been fascinated by India and its culture. I am delighted to be part of a film that speaks about Krishna consciousness and deals with a strong social issue. I’m also humbled to play a person who experiences the hospitality this country is famous for.”

Director Prem Soni had told the news daily that he was looking for someone who doesn’t have an onscreen image and who looked spiritually elevated as it’s a completely deglamorised role.

Iulia has sung a few songs including Party Chale On and Selfish for Salman Khan’s Race 3 and therefore was apt for the role. The Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala shoot is expected to be wrapped up by January next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 12:35 IST