Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Salman Khan scares Srishty Rode with a police case
Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar highlights: Host Salman Khan says he is disappointed with contestants for getting violent with each other and warns them he’ll leave the show if it continues.
10:23 PM IST
Kajol arrives on Bigg Boss
10:17 PM IST
Shivashish gets sent to torture chamber
10:14 PM IST
Salman teases Karanvir
10:11 PM IST
Salman says he’ll throw a contestant out on his own
10:03 PM IST
Salman tells contestants to behave themselves
10:00 PM IST
Salman chides Shristhy
9:57 PM IST
Salman talks to contestants about captaincy task
9:55 PM IST
Deepak, Shivashish sort out their fight
9:49 PM IST
Salman shows clip of Sreesanth, Shivashish of planning attack
9:45 PM IST
Salman asks why Karanvir didn’t care for Deepak
9:33 PM IST
Deepak sings a song for Sreesanth
9:27 PM IST
Salman grills Dipika on why she nominated Sreesanth
9:22 PM IST
Surbhi says Dipika pretends to be caring
9:19 PM IST
Salman praises Sreesanth on his Hindi
9:17 PM IST
Anup says Dipika is cunning
9:14 PM IST
Anup talks why Dipika nominated Sreesanth
9:12 PM IST
Salman talks to Sreesanth, Anup
9:08 PM IST
Sreesanth, Anup assess the classification
9:04 PM IST
Contestants gets classified in groups
9:00 PM IST
Salman Khan revises the week
On Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan scolds the contestants for getting violent with each other in the house. He warns them that he we’ll throw them out if the pushing, kicking and slapping continued in the house.
Actor Kajol also arrives on sets to promote her upcoming movie, Helicopter Eela. The contestants try their best to entertain her and she asks them some interesting questions. Check out all the highlights from the episode:
Kajol arrives on Bigg Boss
Salman welcomes Kajol into the house and they play a small game together.
Shivashish gets sent to torture chamber
Shivashish gets sent to torture chamber and is told to cut 50 onions.
Salman teases Karanvir
Salman teases Karanvir by saying that he is eliminated. Karanvir gets irritated to know he was joking about it.
Salman says he’ll throw a contestant out on his own
Salman says he will throw out anyone who creates nuisance inside the outside. He calls their behaviour ‘bullsh*t’.
Salman tells contestants to behave themselves
Salman reminds contestants that the show now airs at 9 PM for family audience which means they cannot show violence that happens inside the house.
Salman chides Shristhy
Salman tells Shristy that if even one of her punches had landed on Saba’s face, she would have a police case against her.
Salman talks to contestants about captaincy task
Salman asks who is at fault in the fight between Saba and Shirsty. Most people believe Shristy was at more fault.
Deepak, Shivashish sort out their fight
Deepak and Shivashish take time out to apologize to each other and the latter promises to not get violent again.
Salman shows clip of Sreesanth, Shivashish of planning attack
A clip is shown of Sourabh, Shivasish, Sreesanth planning to kick Deepak in the luxury budget task.
Salman asks why Karanvir didn’t care for Deepak
Karanvir says he thought Deepak was pretending to be hurt to get attention to himself. Contestants called him out for his bias towards Shristy.
Deepak sings a song for Sreesanth
Salman asks Deepak to sing a song he specially composed for Sreesanth. The cricketer gets teary-eyed on hearing the song.
Salman grills Dipika on why she nominated Sreesanth
Salman asks Dipika why she was going around crying in front of every camera and apologising to Sreesanth. She says she wanted him to leave because he wanted to meet his family.
Surbhi says Dipika pretends to be caring
Surbhi says the ‘shatir’ tag is appropriate for Dipika as she pretends to be caring and sweet towards people.
Salman praises Sreesanth on his Hindi
Salman praised Sreesanth for taking more interest in game and his improved Hindi.
Anup says Dipika is cunning
Anup says he knew Dipika has the quality of a leader but he didn’t know she was cunning too.
Anup talks why Dipika nominated Sreesanth
Anup Jalota says Dipika came to realise that Sreesanth has begun taking interest in the game and therefore decided to get him out first.
Salman talks to Sreesanth, Anup
Salman Khan asks Sreesanth and Anup what was the criteria for giving contestants the adjectives they did.
Sreesanth, Anup assess the classification
Sreesanth and Anup assess in outhouse who are better choices for every adjective. They think Nehha is bewakoof, Sourabh is double dholki and Dipika is shaatir.
Contestants gets classified in groups
Salman shows clips from earlier in the day when contestants took part in a task. They get filed under adjectives like shatir, bewakoof, zero and more.
Salman Khan revises the week
Host Salman Khan gets the audience up to date with all that happened through the week.