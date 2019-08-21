Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on Dec 20, see new pics from the sets

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:34 IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has announced the release date for the upcoming film in his hit franchise, Dabangg 3 and declared that Chulbul Pandey (his character in the series) will arrive in theatres on December 20.

Sharing a picture with Prabhudheva, who has directed Dabangg 3, Salman tweeted, “Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in hindi, kannada, tamil and telugu! #Dabangg3.”

Salman, who was not so active on social media, has been sharing several posts from his personal life, ever since the release of his recent hit Bharat. As he continues shoot for brother Arbaaz Khan’s production, Dabangg 3, he has also been revealing on sets and behind-the-scene pictures and videos from the film’s sets in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Salman shared a video with a camel on Instagram and wrote, “#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan”

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie Dabangg, reprises her role as Rajjo - Chulbul Pandey’s (Salman Khan) wife - in the film. Dimple Kapadia, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill return to play their roles of Chulbul’s mom, brother and sister-in-law in the new film. Sudeep has been roped in for the antagonist’s role that was essayed by Sonu Sood in the original film and Prakash Raj in the second one. Pramod Khanna has been brought in to play Chulbul’s father. Late actor Vinod Khanna originally essayed the role.

While in Maheshwar for the first schedule of the film, Salman also filmed Dabangg’s popular track, Hud Hud Dabangg.

While Abhinav Kashyap directed the first film, Arbaaz was at the helm for the second film. Choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhudheva is now directing Dabangg 3. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.

Later this year, Salman has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah where he will be paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time. The film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2020.

