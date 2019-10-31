Salman Khan to begin shooting Radhe in Mumbai from Monday, film to be shot across India

bollywood

Salman Khan is all set to begin working on his next Eid release, Radhe. Reports suggest the film will be shot in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Jaipur, apart from Mumbai. The Mumbai schedule will last for a month, starting November 4. Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie is slated for Eid 2020.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “From November 4, Salman will kick off the month-long schedule of the Prabhudeva-directed cop drama. Besides a high-octane action sequence, few emotional scenes are also on the cards. A set, resembling the interiors of a home, has been erected at Mehboob Studios. The actioner sees him as an undercover cop who poses as a bhai to crack the underworld nexus.”

The source further told the tabloid that Prabhudheva has “envisioned elaborate action set-pieces that will be shot in each city. The film follows Radhe as his mission takes him to different cities.”

Salman announced Radhe on October 19 when he shared a couple of posters and wrote on Twitter, “Aap he ne poocha tha ‘Dabangg 3’ ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer.” Radhe replaced Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that was previously slated for Eid 2020 but was shelved just days before shooting, citing creative differences over the film’s ending.

Talking about Radhe, Salman had said at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, “I want him to make the film he wants to make. The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

While Tere Naam was directed by Satish Kaushik, Wanted was Salman’s first collaboration with Prabhudeva, with whom he reunited on Dabangg 3. The actor-director duo will also work together on Radhe.

