Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 and Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai in October: report

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 10:22 IST

Salman Khan is set to shoot the Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode on October 1 and then resume the final schedule of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai reportedly. The actor is said to have returned to his Bandra residence after spending several months at his Panvel farmhouse.

A Mumbai Mirror report has quoted a source as saying, “Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance.”

Earlier, a picture of Salman mopping the floor on sets of Bigg Boss 14 had surfaced online. Colors had said in a statement, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar not as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

Salman Khan is back as Bigg Boss 14 host.

Salman will then resume the final schedule of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was supposed to hit theatres around Eid this year but missed the release date due to coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a short schedule of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. The antagonist, Randeep Hooda along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule,” the source added.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to be the remake of South Korean film Veteran. It will be directed by Prabhudheva who is expected to return to Mumbai for resuming the shoot. Meanwhile, Randeep is recuperating from a leg surgery, which he underwent at the Breach Candy Hospital on August 20. “Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a leg surgery yesterday, he’s recovering and will be discharged soon. He’s Covid-19 negative and the surgery went well, so we will be able to take him home soon,” his father said in a statement.

