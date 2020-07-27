Salman Khan shares picture with his niece and nephews, fans call it ‘cutest thing on internet today’

bollywood

Salman Khan has shared an adorable picture of his niece and nephews on Instagram. It shows his sister Arpita’s children and son of his brother Sohail Khan.

The actor captioned the picture, “Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15.” It shows Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s kids (son Ahil and daughter Ayat) sharing a beautiful moment. The actor is seen holding the two of them with help from Sohail’s son Nirvan Khan.

The picture received more than 1.1 million ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan called the picture, “Cutest on the internet today.” Another commented, ”Lovely pic Sir.”

Ayat was born on December 27, which marked Salman’s birthday as well. Her actor father Aayush had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three year old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.”

“Now, we all can go to the farmhouse, where on one side, we can celebrate Bhai’s birthday and the other side can be booked for the kid’s party,” he added.

Talking about the bonding between the two siblings, he had said, “Ahil thought the baby would be his size and he’ll be able to play with her. He was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this over protective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt.”

