Salman Khan turns 55: Katrina Kaif calls him ‘great human being’; Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta share throwback pics

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:33 IST

Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday and the entire Bollywood took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. While Katrina Kaif called him a ‘great human being’ in her birthday message, some shared rare throwback pictures of him on the occasion.

Kareena Kapoor shared a black-and-white picture of a younger Salman on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Bajrangi bhaijaan...forever superstar.” The two had played the lead couple in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Katrina Kaif wished the actor on Instagram Stories with a picture of him and the message, “Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great human being.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a candid picture with her Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Your swagger always beats us. Happy happy birthday Salman. Wishing you nothing but lots of happiness and love. Big hug!”

Raveena Tandon shared the song Aa Meri Life Bana De from the film Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, featuring her and Salman on the occasion of his birthday. She wrote, “One of our songs which is my eternal favourite! Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan !” She, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, also joined Salman in his birthday celebrations on Bigg Boss 14 and shared recent as well as throwback pictures with the actor.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of them with the Snapchat baby filter along with a teasing smiley and kiss emojis. The Kick actors look like teenagers in the digitally edited picture.

Meanwhile, Divya Dutta shared a decades-old picture with Salman on Twitter and wrote, “Happy bday my dearest @BeingSalmanKhan !! Next time I see u we take a pic pls since this seems childhood!! Love u loads.”

Happy bday my dearest @BeingSalmanKhan !! Next time I see u we take a pic pls since this seems childhood!! Love u loads pic.twitter.com/uxgj5dNgd6 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 27, 2020

Shilpa Shetty shared a funny boomerang video on Twitter from the time she appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan Thank you for being who you are! Here’s to nearly two and a half decades of friendship, bonding, and love. May you be blessed in abundance. #FriendsLikeFamily #FriendsForever.”

Happy birthday, Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️🤗😘🧿 Thank you for being who you are! Here’s to nearly two and a half decades of friendship, bonding, and love🥳 May you be blessed in abundance❤️

.#FriendsLikeFamily #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/vdP6FNUcq8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 27, 2020

Happy birthday to the king of swag and to the man who made going shirtless look good on #Bollywood heroes! 🤓😍 ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ sir, have a happy, healthy, safe year! pic.twitter.com/O8oh34QwKc — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 27, 2020

Swara Bhasker wished him with a picture of the two. She tweeted, “Happy birthday to the king of swag and to the man who made going shirtless look good on #Bollywood heroes! @BeingSalmanKhan sir, have a happy, healthy, safe year!”

