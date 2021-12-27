Salman Khan quizzes Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez about who knows him better. Watch

tv

Salman Khan will be seen celebrating his 55th birthday on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 in Sunday’s episode. The actor will be seen alongside industry friends Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez, and they would played some games revolving around him.

Colors has shared a new promo which shows Raveena and Jacqueline taking part in a quiz about Salman’s life. It opens with Raveena arriving in a black-and-white striped sari, and Jacqueline in a black-and-white polka-dot dress. They are handed two fake hammers which they are supposed to use as buzzers by hitting Salman if they know the right answer to the questions asked by him.

Salman asks them the first question, about how many hours he works out everyday. Jacqueline immediately gives the right answer -- two hours. He then asks them how many times does he work outeveryday? Jacqueline again gives the right reply -- twice.

Jacqueline had spent some time during the lockdown at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, as the two were working on their music video, Tere Bina. Jacqueline had revealed that she was staying at his place when she shared a picture of Salman at his gym. She’d written, “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona.”

Salman then asks them to name his favourite TV show and both of them guess it right -- Bigg Boss. He asks them how many ‘thumkas’ he is capable of doing in a minute. While Raveena says he can do 30 ‘thumkas’, Jacqueline says he is capable of doing 50. Presenting a demo, the actor goes on to dance to the song Chunari Chunari, from his film Biwi No 1, and claims he can do 173 ‘thumkas’ per minute. He declares that three things should not be underestimated, “I, me and my thumkas.” He then jokes that the dancing has given him acidity.

