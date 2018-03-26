Salman Khan unveils Race 3 poster, warns ‘you don’t need enemies when you have family’

After introducing the main characters of the film including his own, Bollywood star Salman Khan unveiled the a picture from Race 3 with the entire star cast of the action thriller gracing the first poster of Race 3 .

Salman has been treating the audience with pictures of each and every character from the movie for quite sometime. Salman posted the new poster of the entire star cast along with a caption that read, “Aur Yeh Hai the Race 3 family. Let the Race begin.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had introduced Anil Kapoor with a post that read “Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss”. He had introduced Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Salim, and Freddy Daruwala in the similar way.

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race. The film also features Jacqueline, Anil, Bobby, Freddy, Saqib, and Daisy.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid this year.

