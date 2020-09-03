e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi dedicates birthday to late grandmother in emotional post: ‘I find myself with a lump in my throat’

Sanjana Sanghi dedicates birthday to late grandmother in emotional post: ‘I find myself with a lump in my throat’

A day after her 24th birthday, Sanjana Sanghi shared an emotional Instagram post, in which she dedicated her birthday to the memory of her late maternal grandmother.

bollywood Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjana Sanghi turned 24 on Wednesday.
Sanjana Sanghi, who turned 24 on Wednesday, penned an Instagram post explaining why her birthdays are always an emotional time for her. She also fondly remembered her late maternal grandmother, whom she described as a ‘woman with the largest heart’.

Posting pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram, Sanjana wrote, “I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani’s memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me.”

“As I’m growing up, I understand a little bit better of what my Nani lived and sweared by that I see in my mother every single day that leaves in endless awe of these beautiful women- ultimately, love & compassion for our people is ALL that matters in this very short life we all have, that cannot be taken for granted. Not the achievements. Not the accolades. Not the milestones. Just the love,” she added.

 

I wish you were here today, Nani. Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani’s memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me. As I’m growing up, I understand a little bit better of what my Nani lived and sweared by that I see in my mother every single day that leaves in endless awe of these beautiful women- ultimately, love & compassion for our people is ALL that matters in this very short life we all have, that cannot be taken for granted. Not the achievements. Not the accolades. Not the milestones. Just the love. Nani was a woman with the largest heart - selfless, generous and empathetic, with only love to give, with no ulterior motive. It was her greatest strength and weakness. Yet she got not just that love, but so much more in return. Here’s to dedicating my 24th birthday in loving memory of my most incredible Nani. Alongside my sister, forever partner & birthday twin of 2 decades (@mcmegchad ) Here’s to moving towards a brighter world that thrives in spreading love & compassion. Thank you, to you all, for giving it to me in such abundance. Thank you for your ocean of wishes and blessings. It is both priceless & precious. ❤️🙏 It leaves me astounded. ——- Also! Happy birthday to Kizie Basu!! 🎂 Even through the film, I told myself we share the same birthday. I just believe we do! 🥺🤍

Calling her grandmother ‘selfless’, Sanjana said that her unconditional love was both her ‘greatest strength and weakness’. “Yet she got not just that love, but so much more in return,” she added. She then dedicated her birthday to the memory of her grandmother.

Sanjana, who made her full-fledged acting debut with this year’s Dil Bechara, also wished her character, Kizie Basu. “Also! Happy birthday to Kizie Basu!! Even through the film, I told myself we share the same birthday. I just believe we do!,” she wrote.

Dil Bechara, which marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, was also the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film. It got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar and was unanimously lauded by critics and audiences alike.

