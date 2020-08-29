Sanjana Sanghi responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s comments on why she delayed clearing up Sushant’s name in MeToo case: ‘Cannot entertain this right now’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:14 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi has responded to the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, saying that she has ‘nothing more to add’. Rhea had said that Sanjana’s late response to MeToo claims levelled against Sushant had troubled the actor and ‘started the pressure’ on him.

“To be honest, No, as a woman, I have said more than everything,” Sanjana told India Today on Saturday, adding, “I literally cannot entertain that right now. I have said everything in over 25 interviews. I have nothing new to say.”

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. Even as the CBI, among other agencies, investigate the case, it is alleged that causes like nepotism and toxic rivalries may have played a part in the case. Mumbai Police had said that the actor died by suicide and were investigating the angle before the Supreme Court asked the CBI to take over the case. The MeToo allegations against Sushant have also been under the focus, with Sanjana often asked questions about it when she promoted Dil Bechara.

“I feel the MeToo allegations are what started the pressure. He believed someone was behind it. He used to refer to the people as ‘them’. I don’t know who they are. He believed someone was behind Sanjana Sanghi,” Rhea Chakraborty had told NDTV.

Demanding to know why it took Sanjana so much time to clear up the allegations, she had said, “Sanjana Sanghi had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput harassed her, and those #MeToo allegations haunted him. Sanjana hadn’t given any clarification, she finally came out 1.5 months later, but that destroyed Sushant’s mental sanity. Later, Sushant had to come out and reveal their personal chats himself.”

She also responded to Sanjana’s claim that she was in the US, which delayed her reaction. “Wherever she [Sanjana Sanghi] was, be it America or anywhere on Earth, she would have had Google. Every budding actor checks news about them. So, did she not know about such a big piece of news?”