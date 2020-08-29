e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana talks about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus, actor Gurmeet Choudhary injured

Kangana talks about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus, actor Gurmeet Choudhary injured

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kangana Ranaut has spoken about a possible drug nexus in Bollywood and recounted how she was drugged early in her career. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has reportedly injured himself at a film’s shoot.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gurmeet Choudhary injured his lower back at a film shoot while Kangana Ranaut has spoken about how she was drugged during her early days in Bollywood.
Gurmeet Choudhary injured his lower back at a film shoot while Kangana Ranaut has spoken about how she was drugged during her early days in Bollywood.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer at 43, his family has said in a statement. The actor had been battling cancer for four years. The actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut says she was drugged by a ‘character actor’ when she was struggling, talks about ‘drugs nexus’ in Bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about an alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood and, in the process, also recounted her personal experience when she was drugged by a ‘character actor’.

Read more here

Masaba Masaba review: Glossy and good-natured, new Netflix India show plays the Neena Gupta trump card

Netflix’s recent show Masaba Masaba has a confident command over tone - it is neither too frivolous, nor is it overwhelmingly sombre. Woven into the fabric of the show, a semi-autobiographical account of fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s life, is real and relatable drama.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged WhatsApp chats about drugs: ‘Doobie required’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared screengrabs of conversations between his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and members of his house staff, allegedly about drugs.

Read more here

Gurmeet Choudhary suffers back injury at film shoot: report

As per a report, Gurmeet Choudhary was shooting for an action sequence when the accident happened. Gurmeet suffered injury in his lower back and is reportedly in a lot of pain. He is in Jaipur to shoot for his film, The Wife.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
Khel Ratna awards: The best in Indian sports honoured
‘Will the messenger of god answer?’: Chidambaram’s jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Will the messenger of god answer?’: Chidambaram’s jibe at Nirmala Sitharaman
PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi
PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi
IPL 2020 | CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons
IPL 2020 | CSK’s Suresh Raina pulls out of tournament due to personal reasons
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid-19 positive days after hosting party event
Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid-19 positive days after hosting party event
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In