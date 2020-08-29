Gurmeet Choudhary suffers back injury at film shoot: report

bollywood

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has been injured during a film shoot in Jaipur, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actor was shooting for an action sequence when the accident happened. Gurmeet suffered injury in his lower back and is reportedly in a lot of pain. The actor is in the pink city for the shoot of his horror flick, The Wife, which also stars actor Sayani Dutta.

Quoting a source who spoke to IANS, it said: “Action scenes can be dangerous and we take adequate measures to reduce all risks, but this was just a freak accident that you cannot really account for. Gurmeet was strapped to a cable and he just slipped. His lower back is injured and he is in quite a bit of pain.”

A couple of days back the actor has shared a video from Mumbai airport, on his way to Jaipur. He was seen dancing in the video and was in complete Covid-19 protective gear in a PPE suit.

Sharing the video, he had written: ““#MondayDanceMotivation in our new normal avatar #airport #mondaymotivation #dance #dancechallengegurmeet #gurmeetchoudhary #mumbai.”

The Wife was initially scheduled to be shot in March. However, work on it had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that brought all businesses to a shutdown mid March. Expressing his thoughts about getting back to work, Gurmeet had told Mid Day in an interview: “We have about 50 per cent shoot left and I’m pumped to get back on the set after this unfortunate hiatus. Before leaving from Mumbai and after we landed in Jaipur, the entire team was tested.”

“The team ensured we stayed near the studio to avoid the unnecessary commute. This new life requires you to be extra vigilant and take care of every minute detail. Hats off to the team for putting in that extra effort to make the shoot environment fun, safe and, most importantly, a possibility,” he had added.

Gurmeet is a popular face on television, having featured in shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He has also starred in films like Paltan and Wajah Tum Ho. He was also the winner of Nach Baliye 5.

