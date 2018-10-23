Sanjana Sanghi ends silence on sexual harassment claims against Sushant Singh Rajput, blames being abroad for delay

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the film. Sanjana took to Twitter on Tuesday and dismissed the ‘baseless and unfounded stories’ that have been doing the rounds online regarding the on-set harassment she faced at the hands of Sushant.

“I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures,” she wrote, explaining that the delay in her response was because she was abroad.

A few days ago, it was reported (not for the first time) that Sushant had made Sanjana feel uncomfortable on set with his ‘overfriendly’ nature. Sushant responded by denying any misconduct, and shared screenshots of the text conversations they’d had during the course of filming the movie, an official remake of Hollywood hit The Fault in Our Stars.

“The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide,” he wrote in a tweet shared on Thursday night. He later deleted the tweet. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana,” he continued.

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

An August report in DNA quoted a source as saying, “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”

In addition to this, the film’s director, Mukesh Chhabra, has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. Fox Star Studios have suspended him pending investigation. “As a responsible organization, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously hence Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film, Kizie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him,” their statement read.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 17:50 IST