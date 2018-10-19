Sushant Singh Rajput denies harassing Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi, shares chat screenshots

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reacted to rumours that he behaved inappropriately towards his co-star from upcoming film Kizie and Manny, Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant tweeted screenshots from their text conversation to clear his name.

Sushant wrote in his tweet that someone has a a ‘personal agenda’ in maligning his name through the rumours. “The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide,” he wrote in a tweet shared on Thursday night. He later deleted the tweet.

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

However, Sushant shared fresh tweets on Friday morning with more screenshots from his conversation with Sanjana. “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana,” he wrote in his tweet.

The screenshots show a friendly chat between Sushant and Sanjana in which they talk about being excited to shoot for their films and complimenting each others’ performances. The first text is from July 9 and the last text is from August 22.

Sushant’s Twitter verification badge also appears to have been taken away. The actor clarified that his account has not had a verification badge since September 5.

And for all those deliberately using the missing of Twitter ‘blue tick’ to substantiate their false claims, allow me to tell you that it is not there since 5th of September. Get your facts checked before jumping to conclusions that you so eagerly want to. pic.twitter.com/9iIUWo8RKZ — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

A report published in DNA on August 22 read that Sushant had become ‘extra friendly’ with Sanjana on the film’s sets, leaving her feeling uncomfortable. “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill,” a source told the daily.

Film’s director Mukesh Chhabra reacted to the rumours after the report was published. “All this speculation is a figment of wild imagination,” he wrote in his tweet. “We are shooting in Mumbai after wrapping the Jamshedpur and Ranchi schedule. This has been an absolute joyride and we are cruising ahead like one big happy unit,” he added. Mukesh shared another tweet on Thursday to clear Sushant’s name once again. “I totally stand by @itsSSR - no such incident happened on the sets and let’s not have a Twitter trial and make an innocent person suffer for somebody else’s ulterior motives I had clarified this on twitter long back and I still maintain it ,” he wrote in his tweet. Mukesh has himself been accused of sexual harassment by four women.

Kizie Aur Manny is a remake of 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars. Sanjana has not reacted to allegations against Sushant yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 09:12 IST