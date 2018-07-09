First poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny has Rajinikanth. See pic

The first poster of the Hindi remake of Fault In Our Stars was unveiled as the cast began shooting for the film in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. While the poster looks like the usual first look, a second glance reveals something weird. As the girl and boy -- Sushant and Sanjana -- sit atop an out-of-service bus, he has a Rajinikanth mask on.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra will make his debut as a director with this film.

Sharing the poster, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi... First look poster of #KizieAurManny... An official adaptation of #TheFaultInOurStars... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Music by AR Rahman... Shoot starts today in Jamshedpur.”

Mukesh Chhabra, who has begun shooting today in Jamshedpur, said in a press statement, “We are making the film as a beautiful love story which plays out between the two main characters. I have tried to keep it as simple as possible which is why we decided on this title that has a ring of a rhyme, like Bunty aur Babli.”

When asked why they choose Jamshedpur, he said, “Jamshedpur has happily welcomed people from across country and gave them a home there. You have a south indian living next to a Bengali family, while a Parsi and a Bihari could be neighbours. I needed a place with a small town vibe and had heard a lot about Jamshedpur from Imtiaz and R. Madhavan. When I came here for recee, I knew instantly that this was where I wanted my love story to take root.”

The Hollywood movie received worldwide recognition with strong critical and commercial success for its portrayal of a sensitive and unique love story that blossoms between two cancer patients. The film traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

Based on the novel by John Green, it was directed by Josh Boone and produced by 20th Century Fox.

