Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt misses wife Maanayata, kids stuck in Dubai, says ‘Everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them’

Sanjay Dutt misses wife Maanayata, kids stuck in Dubai, says ‘Everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them’

Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra to express how much he misses them. His family is stuck in Dubai.

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra.
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra.
         

Sanjay Dutt is missing his wife Maanayata and nine-year-old kids Shahraan and Iqra, who are away from him and stranded in Dubai since the lockdown began. They had flown to Dubai ahead of the lockdown but couldn’t return home as international flights are yet to resume regular operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor posted an adorable family picture on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, “I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them!” Maanayata acknowledged the post with several heart emojis.

 

He had earlier told Times of India in an interview, “In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted.”

“Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine,” he added. About how he spends his time, the actor had said, “I love the multiple chats I have with my children. My kids keep me amused with their non-stop chatter and masti, even on video calls.”

Also read: Prakash Raj shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s take on nepotism, says ‘I have survived but this child couldn’t’

Sanjay recently remembered his father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis on their respective birth anniversaries this month. He had posted a childhood picture of himself with Sunil on Instagram and written, “You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday, Dad!” He had also paid tribute to Nargis by sharing a special video montage chronicling her life.

