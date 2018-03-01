Sanjay Kapoor’s throwback picture with Sridevi will bring back all your memories of the charming actor

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was also the brother-in-law of late Sridevi, has shared a throwback photo with the late actor. In the Instagram photo, Sanjay can be seen eating something out of Sridevi’s hand. He captioned the photo, “RIP. #Memories.”

RIP 🙏🙏 #memories A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on Feb 28, 2018 at 8:54pm PST

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning on February 24 at a Dubai hotel. She was there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Despite a life spent entirely in the movie business, Sridevi was quiet and shy on film sets until she faced the camera, colleagues recalled, with several saying she would “transform” into the character she was playing.

In 1997, she married Boney Kapoor, a producer on many of her films, and stepped away from cinema for many years while she raised her two daughters.

Her Twitter bio read: Actor-MOM-Housewife-Actor Again!

Sridevi returned to films in 2012 with English Vinglish, where she played a quiet housewife who remains largely in the background until she decides to learn English to fit in with her family.

In 2017, she starred in Mom, playing a woman out to seek vengeance for the rape of her teenage stepdaughter.

Over the last few years, Sridevi had been grooming her older daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, for her debut Bollywood film slated for release later this year.

(With inputs from agencies)