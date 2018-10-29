Sanjay Khan’s kids Sussanne, Farah, Zayed unite for book launch. See pics

Sanjay Khan’s family and industry colleagues showed up at the launch event for his autobiography, The Biggest Mistakes of My Life. In attendance were his former co-star, Hema Malini, his children Sussanne, Farah and Zayed Khan, and other industry names such as Shatrughan Sinha, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff and director Apoorva Lakhia.

“When you have a father as brave as this, you learn early, that impossible is nothing....That family is everything... that the greatest religion is humanity. And most of all...that beauty is what beauty does,” Sussanne had written on Instagram, sharing the book’s cover.

Sanjay said at the event, according to IANS: "This is an extremely emotional moment for me. I had never really thought of writing an autobiography but the process made me relive most parts and has made me value my life, my friends and those who stood by me even more. It gives me so much happiness to be able to share this moment with all those who are so precious to me."

Sanjay in a recent interview to PTI had spoken about how the industry had changed over the years. “The value of friendships among the current reigning lot pains me. It is superficial. It’s just to show courtesy. The extra hugs and the taps on the back, you can smell hypocrisy from one mile away, that they don’t have anything in common,” he said.

“The moment they turn around, they backbite. This is a downside of the film industry. In those days we could say it was like this too but it had elegance, some class, respect. Now there is naked aggression,” he added.

His life changed when he was injured in a fire on the sets of his TV show, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, which claimed 52 lives and left him traumatised and in a coma. “My survival itself was rare - trauma with third degree burns, 73 surgeries, I was called ‘The Miracle Man’. But I knew I must work, otherwise I would die,” he said.

Two of his kids - Sussanne and Farah - are designers while Zayed has appeared in several Bollywood films.

