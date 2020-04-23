e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Leela Bhansali to demolish Gangubai Kathiawadi sets to save its rent during lockdown?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to demolish Gangubai Kathiawadi sets to save its rent during lockdown?

Speculations are rife that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to demolish the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to prevent incurring expenses on rent during lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi’s poster.
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi’s poster.
         

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the many big budget projects which have suffered amid lockdown. As all film shoots and releases stand cancelled for an unknown period, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly ordered the demolition of the film sets.

It is said the rent for the structure was higher than the cost of its construction which led Bhansali to take the call of demolishing it. A report in Mid-Day has quoted a source as saying, “In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon. After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter entails the daily rent that has to be paid to Film City. So, the team has decided to have the set razed to the ground.”

The production house is yet to confirm the news and message to them remains unanswered until the story was published.

 

Alia had unveiled two posters of the film in January this year and featured in two powerful looks. While one showed her sitting in a skirt and blouse alongside a stool with a gun placed on it, another was a black and white picture of her close up with a big red bindi adorning her forehead. Bhansali Productions had also unveiled her look with the caption, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor reveals how she fell in love with Anand Ahuja post Neerja release, he teases her for getting emotional. See pic

The film was originally scheduled to release on September 11 this year. It is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and PM Modi
Finance Ministry freezes DA till July ’21 for Central employees, pensioners
Finance Ministry freezes DA till July ’21 for Central employees, pensioners
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
US signals growing unease with Pak, tightens export of nuclear byproducts
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
‘Sad to see public hounding’: Nadda targets Cong in Arnab Goswami attack
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen 30s, 40s was for team, India 100s was for themselves: Inzamam
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Family faces boycott over Covid-19 rumour, Jharkhand CM orders probe
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
Iconic Porsche 911 auctioned for $550,000 to support fight against Covid-19
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news