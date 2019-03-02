Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Javed Jaffery’s son Meezaan with next film

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be launching actor Meezaan with his yet-untitled upcoming production. Meezaan is the son of actor Javed Jaffery.

“Being an actor was not a childhood dream but it was Sanjay sir who not only gave me this dream but also believed in me and made it real by launching me,” Meezaan said in a statement. Bhansali has seen Meezaan grow and has also been involved personally in preparing him for his entry into Bollywood.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Meezaan in his forthcoming film... To be directed by Mangesh Hadawale. pic.twitter.com/K944Cz1hnY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Prerna Singh, CEO at Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd (BPPL), said: “When I saw Meezaan for the first time in the office, the immediate thought that crossed my mind was such a versatile face. In this exciting phase of the industry , there couldn’t have been a better time but now to launch him. We have signed him for three films and continue our aim at BPPL to give the industry more talent.”

It was earlier reported that Bhansali will work with Salman Khan in his next. The two have previously worked together in Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya. This news was also confirmed by Singh who said, “Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of story-telling.”

