Sanju box office day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s film defeats Monday woes, earns a record Rs 145.41 crore

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is still going strong at the box office. The film has collected Rs 145.41 crore in four days, a statement from the film’s producers claimed Tuesday morning.

After a whopping Rs 120 crore weekend collection, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial earned Rs 25.35 crore on its first Monday. Though a major dip from Sunday’s Rs 46.71 crore, the figure is still huge considering Sanju’s non-holiday release and that it is a Monday, a working day.

This is the fourth highest collection for a Monday - while Baahubali 2 tops the list with Rs 40 crore Monday collection, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 (2013) comes close with Rs 35.91 crore earnings, but for Krrish, it was also a holiday - Diwali. For non-holiday Mondays, Dangal collected Rs 25.48 crores.

Trade experts believe Sanju could make it to Hirani’s highest grosser ever soon:

Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]… This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

Too early to predict the *lifetime biz* of #Sanju... Will it surpass Hirani’s highest grosser #PK? Will it challenge #Dangal [highest *Hindi* grosser after #Baahubali2]? Much depends on how #Sanju fares in Week 2... It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

Sanju made an opening collection of Rs 34.75 crore which soared further on Saturday to Rs 38.60 crore. The collections saw a major jump on Sunday of Rs 47.71 crore.

Sanju traces the life and struggles of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. While Ranbir plays the titular role of Sanjay, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala plays Sanjay’s mom Nargis. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others.

Sanju is also the biggest opener and weekend opener of Ranbir’s and Hirani’s career. Besharam (2013) made an opening collection of Rs 21.56 crore and was his best till date. Even Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which is one of the best performing films for Ranbir, collected Rs 61.87 crore over the first weekend, as per Boxofficeindia. Besharam, too, lags behind Sanju with Rs 32.29 crore as the first weekend earnings.

For Hirani, Anushka Sharma-Aamir Khan-starrer PK made an opening collection of Rs 25.45 crore and was his biggest opener till date. However, with a whopping Rs 34.75 crore earning on day one, Sanju also became Hirani’s top opener. With Rs 118 crore as the first weekend collection, Sanju is now filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s highest weekend opener, second only to PK that earned Rs 93.82 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more