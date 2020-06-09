Sanya Malhotra hilariously warns those ‘inserting leg inside other people’s business’ in Saath Nibhana Saathiya style. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:08 IST

Sanya Malhotra seems to be a closet fan of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. To beat the coronavirus lockdown boredom, she has been sharing lip-sync videos from the popular serial, in which she plays Kokila Modi.

In a new video, Sanya does an over-the-top impression of Kokila warning her ‘mota bhabhi’ against interfering in other people’s business. The clip also features her close friend and nutritionist Harshita Kalra.

“Before inserting leg inside other people’s business, please peep into your own girebaan at your own risk. @harshita02,” Sanya captioned her Instagram post, which had netizens in splits. Shraddha Kapoor commented “Best,” followed by laughing emojis. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “This is madness I love,” while Gajraj Rao called it “hilarious”.

Earlier, too, Sanya has shared lip-sync videos from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Her over-the-top act as the matriarch of the Modi family was loved by fans.

Also read | Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: See her 10 best family pics with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor and others

Last month, Sanya had to undergo an emergency surgery to reconstruct her little finger after she injured herself in a freak accident at home. According to reports, she was making chutney when her hand accidentally got caught in the blender. She suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers and had to undergo a surgery immediately.

After recovering, Sanya shared a happy picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Kuch behat crazy 9 dino ke baad (After nine very crazy days) im back with a new reconstructed little finger. lambi kahani choti ungli (long story little finger), stay safe stay home.”

Currently, Sanya is gearing up for the release of Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi. While Vidya Balan plays the titular role of the mathematical genius, she will be seen as her daughter. The film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh, is getting a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video as theatres still remain closed across the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more