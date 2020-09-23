e-paper
Sapna Bhavnani shares Sushant Singh Rajput's pic from MS Dhoni biopic days: 'Little did he know his life would become the untold story'

Sapna Bhavnani shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s pic from MS Dhoni biopic days: ‘Little did he know his life would become the untold story’

Hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani has shared a throwback picture from four years ago while prepping for the release of MS Dhoni biopic. The picture shows Sushant Singh Rajput and Sapna at Chennai airport.

bollywood Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with Sapna Bhavnani in this throwback pic from four years ago.
         

Celeb hairstylist and filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani has shared an image with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as they posed together at the Chennai airport, back in 2016. Sapna and Sushant worked together on one of his most successful films, MS Dhoni The Untold Story.

Sapna had tagged MS Dhoni The Untold Story and Chennai airport on her post and written, “The madness starts today. Chennai we are coming for you. With my homie’s homie #Dhoni 2 So happy for you MS Dhoni #letthegamesbegin #dhonibiopic.” Sapna shared the four year old post and tweeted, “Sept 23, 2016 #SushantSingRajput #MSDhoni little did he know that his life would become the untold story.” The post was shared just days ahead of the film’s release on September 30, 2016.

 

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Upon his death, Sapna had shared a picture with Sushant and cricketer Dhoni and wrote, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP .”

 

Sushant’s death is currently being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. The NCB has already arrested several people, including actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty her brother Showik, his house staff, and a few drug peddlers.

MS Dhoni The Untold Story, a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was directed by Neeraj Pandey. It marked the Bollywood debut of Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. The film also had Amaal Mallik as the solo music composer for the first time.

Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
KKR vs MI Live Score: Rohit, de Kock start for Mumbai Indians
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
