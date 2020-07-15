e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Focus on Sushant Singh Rajput, don’t bully Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande, says Sapna Bhavnani

Focus on Sushant Singh Rajput, don’t bully Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande, says Sapna Bhavnani

Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has supported actors Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande, who’ve been attacked on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sapna Bhavnani poses with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Sapna Bhavnani poses with Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has defended actors Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande against the barrage of online abuse they have been receiving, ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was in a relationship with Ankita for six years, and was said to be dating Rhea at the time of his death.

In a tweet, Sapna wrote, “These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected.. there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. #RiyaChakraborty AnkitaLokhande.” Even some of the replies to Sapna’s tweet were targeted at Rhea.

 

On the one-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Rhea shared two images of them of Instagram, and wrote an emotional note. “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you’

Ankita, meanwhile, shared a picture of a diya, and wrote, “Child of God.” She did not mention Sushant’s name.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
EC Ashok Lavasa may leave poll body, join Asian Development Bank
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
On border row, China says military talks with India made further progress
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
‘Have proof’: Gehlot claims after Pilot denied plotting against party
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Google-Jio partnership to 5G in India: Top announcements from Reliance AGM
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In