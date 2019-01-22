Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh stake claim to property worth crores, court battle expected

Film actor Amrita Singh and her aunt Tahira Bimbat have staked claim over four acres of prime property in Clement Town area of Dehradun city but they may be in for a long drawn court battle, say experts. Last week, Amrita Singh along with her actor daughter Sara Ali Khan lodged a police complaint stating that the Clement Town property should be protected from land mafia. They also put up a board claiming that the land belongs to them.

Legal experts say both Amrita Singh and Tahira Bimbat are likely to face a long drawn court battle for a final settlement. Khushi Ram, the caretaker of the property, also lodged a complaint with the police pleading protection of the property.

The dispute arose when Amrita’s uncle, Madhusudan, who was suffering from cancer, died a few days ago. Police officials say that Madhusudan’s father, who was an Air Force officer, had bought the property in 1969. After the death of his parents, Madhusudan, who was unmarried, was staying alone in the Clement Town property.

Amrita Singh is the daughter of Rukhsana Sultana, who is the daughter of Madhusudan’s father from his first wife. After divorcing his first wife, Madhusudan’s father married Asha Bimbat and Madhusudan and Tahira were their children. Amrita and Tahira have already filed a court case against Madhusudan over the Clement Town property.

The Uttarakhand Police has ruled out any probe by the Special Task Force (SIT). “This is a civil court property dispute and we will not interfere in the matter,” said Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi.

However, the police officials who received complaints from Amrita and Khushi Ram said they were examining them and would file a final report in the civil court. Police are also verifying reports that Madhusudan had left a will saying he wants to handover the property to a trust.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:41 IST