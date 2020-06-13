e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shares her expectations from 2020 and the reality in BTS Kedarnath pics

Sara Ali Khan shares her expectations from 2020 and the reality in BTS Kedarnath pics

Sara Ali Khan shared the perfect pictorial representation for what everyone had expected from 2020 and what it turned out to be.

bollywood Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International| Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Sara Ali Khan has shown what everyone’s 2020 looks like.
Sara Ali Khan has shown what everyone’s 2020 looks like.
         

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of her debut film Kedarnath, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared her version of ‘expectation v/s reality’ post with a 2020 twist. She took to Instagram to post three-pictures from the sets of Kedarnath and designated it as her ‘expectation,’ ‘reality,’ and ‘reality in 2020.’

In the first or the ‘expectation’ picture, Sara is seen gracefully posing in an Indian outfit amid the picturesque valley of Uttarakhand. The ‘reality’ picture, on the contrary, was a bit different as it featured the chirpy beauty in her no-make-up look getting ready for a shoot wearing a puffer jacket and evidently feeling cold due to Uttarakhand’s chilly weather.

 

The ‘reality in 2020’ on the other hand was quite extreme as she was seen with dark special effects makeup showing gruesome injuries on her face and mud all over her body. “Expectation, Reality, Reality in 2020#flashbackfriday #kedarnath,” she wrote in the caption.

Also read: Sushmita Sen says boyfriend Rohman Shawl initially hid he was 15 years younger to her: ‘It was destined’

As the whole world is fighting against coronavirus in 2020, the internet is full of memes to lighten the mood of people in such difficult times like the one Sara shared with her pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Situation along our borders with China is under control, says Army chief
Situation along our borders with China is under control, says Army chief
LIVE: Maharashtra slashes Covid-19 testing rates for private labs
LIVE: Maharashtra slashes Covid-19 testing rates for private labs
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
‘Insanity is doing the same thing…’: Rahul’s dig at lockdown impact on Covid-19 cases
Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for nearly 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Top 5 coronavirus-hit cities account for nearly 50% of India’s Covid-19 cases
Bihar man released by Nepal after firing incident: Report
Bihar man released by Nepal after firing incident: Report
‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment
‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
India’s oldest first-class cricketer passes away at 100
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
‘GermiKlean’: DRDO develops chamber to sanitise uniform of security forces
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In