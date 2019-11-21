Sara Ali Khan stuns on mag cover, calls it her ‘fun, fabulous and fierce’ avatar. Pics inside

bollywood

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:52 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures on Instagram, where she is on the cover of a fashion magazine. She has posed for Peacock, a magazine brought out by designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote: “Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for making me feel fun, fabulous and fierce on your Winter Cover.” The pictures, one in colour and the other is a black-and-white version, show a tight crop of Sara’s upper body. Wearing a cream and sequinned bustier top and matching it with a featured, green-black-brown and white jacket, Sara looks breathtaking. Her hair is left loose and her curls fall softly over her shoulders.

Falguni and Shane had launched their first-ever print issue by featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on its cover in August this year. On Tuesday, the designer duo launched their flagship store in Mumbai with much fanfare and saw a bevy of Bollywood beauties and biggies mark their attendance. Names included Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar among others.

Sara, meanwhile, has been away in New York for a brief holiday. She has been sharing pictures from the Big Apple, the latest ones featuring her posing by graffiti and shopping window art from the US city. In them, Sara was spotted posing by them flaunting pink outfits.

Sara has been busy, through much of 2019, shooting for her upcoming films -- Imtiaz Ali’s retelling of his own 2009 hit, Love Aaj Kal and David Dhawan’s remake of his 90s hit, Coolie No 1. In Imtiaz’s film, Sara has been paired with Kartik Aaryan and in Coolie No 1, she will star with Varun Dhawan. Film tabloids have been full of stories of Sara dating Kartik Aaryan, after she had mentioned in a Koffee With Karan’s episode that she would like to go on a date with Kartik.

