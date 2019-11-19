e-paper
Sara Ali Khan is painting New York pink, one holiday pic at a time

Sara Ali Khan has been holidaying in New York and sharing pictures on her social media. See her latest pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan shared new pictures from New York.
Sara Ali Khan shared new pictures from New York.(Instagram)
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her New York holiday. The pictures, apart from showing what a great time Sara has been having in the Big Apple, also gives a glimpse of graffiti art and another which shows, what looks like, shopping window art.

Sara shared three pictures but pink keeps on popping in all of them. In the first, she can be seen leaning against a lamp post and is in a stylish shocking pink jacket, a light pink t-shirt, a pair of black trousers and a pair of warm knee-length boots. She is sporting sunglasses and is looking away from the camera. In the background is a massive mural of the Statue of Liberty.

 

🗽🌈 @vivo_india

In the second picture, Sara is standing in front of what looks like a glass window and behind it, is a box bursting with butterflies of different colours. Sara has turned towards the window even as she stands in front of it. In a third picture, she has her back to the camera as she walks on a New York street.

 

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

Two days back, she had shared two pictures from the balcony of what looks like her hotel room. Sharing it, she had written: “Pink Sky, Pink Sweater, Pink Sun Soho Saturday with Sara- oh what fun!” It is not clear on which floor she stands but clearly it is pretty high up as the New City can be seen stretching below.

On the work front, Sara has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming films, Imtiaz Ali’s sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Her co-star in the film is Kartik Aaryan, whom she was rumoured to be dating as well. The actor has since wrapped up the shoot of the film and moved on to shooting for David Dhawan’s remake of his own 90s hit, Coolie No 1. The team of the film celebrated Sara’s birthday in Bangkok in August this year, where the team had been based for the shoot of the film. In the film, Sara has been paired with Varun Dhawan.

