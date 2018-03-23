Saroj Khan on Jacqueline Fernandez recreating Madhuri Dixit’s Ek Do Teen: They have all my blessings

Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez’s rendition of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen was released online, she has been receiving flak. While online trolls called her version “vulgar”, Tezaab director N Chandra called the new song a “sex act”. Tezaab featured Madhuri’s Ek Do Teen in the ‘90s. The filmmaker claimed Saroj Khan planned to take legal action against makers of the new song. However, choreographer of the original song, Khan has come to Jacqueline’s rescue.

Director Ahmed Khan has recreated Ek Do Teen for his upcoming film Baaghi 2 that stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

A day after Salman Khan extended support to his Kick and Race 3 co-star Jacqueline, Saroj said in a press statement, “I’m so happy and proud of Ahmed Khan and Ganesh that they are giving a tribute to us. They have all my blessings.”

Here’s Jacqueline’s verison of Ek Do Teen:

Earlier, Chandra said in an interview to The Quint that he was told about the new song by Saroj Khan, who choreographed the original for Madhuri Dixit. “I met Sarojji at Sridevi’s prayer meeting. It was there that Sarojji marched up to me to tell me about it. Can you imagine how much it had upset her that she needed to vent at such a solemn occasion? Anyway she came to me and said, ‘Have you seen what they’re doing to our Ek Do Teen number?’ I had no clue. Sarojji told me that the makers of Baaghi 2 were doing a new version of Ek Do Teen. She said she will take legal action against it,” said Chandra.

Speaking about the controversy, Tiger said, “Nobody can match up to her (Madhuri), you can put that out there and make it clear. Jacquline worked very hard and did a good job on her part. Ganesh Acharya did a great job by choreographing it. He was a dancer in the song when Madhuri ma’am was doing it. In no way were we trying to blow our trumpet and horns, that wasn’t the idea. The idea was to relive the tune of ‘Ek Do Teen’. That’s all.”

Watch Madhuri Dixit groove to Ek Do Teen:

