Satyamev Jayate new song Dilbar is out and it is all about glitz and glamour, watch it here

Remember the hit song Dilbar from Jackie Shroff-Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Sirf Tum? The sensuous moves, passionate dance and mesmerising expressions of Sushmita Sen made the song more famous than the film itself. The song has been now reprised for John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate and the new version is nothing close to the original one.

While the original used a picturesque waterfall and hills as the background, the new version is a typical gangster movie style item number - a scantily clad heroine dancing in a night club with glimpses of action sequences and the hero being seduced by the lady in question. Bigg Boss fame Nora Fatehi features in a shimmery red skirt and blouse combo that perfectly suits the night club environ that the song has been placed in. While the Sirf Tum song focussed on Sushmita’s flexibility, the new one is more about Nora’s clothes and oomph quotient than her moves.

The modified lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Sharing the new song from his film, John tweeted Wednesday morning, “the ravishing new track from Satyameva Jayate is out now! Listen to Dilbar here: http://bit.ly/DilbarSong.”

Watch Norah Fatehi groove to the song here:

Watch the original song here:

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Nikhhil Advani, Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15. It will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Follow @htshowbiz for more