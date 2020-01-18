Shabana Azmi injured after car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi was rushed to the hospital after her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening. Azmi was heading towards Mumbai when her Safari crashed into a truck from her rear as both the vehicles were moving towards Mumbai.

The accident took place 2 kilometres before Khalapur toll booth around 4 pm, according to Maharashtra traffic police headquarters officials. As per Khalapur police, she has sustained minor injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye, as she was sitting next to the driver.

Azmi’s husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling behind her in a separate car, an Audi, was safe and his car was not involved in the crash, said police.

“The Safari was being driven by Azmi’s driver followed by the Audi. The driver tried to overtake and ended up crashing into the moving truck from the rear,” said Vishwajeet Kainjade, inspector at Khalapur police station.

Within fifteen minutes of the accident, the police team reached the spot. However, by the time, the first responders had already rushed Azmi to the hospital. She is currently admitted at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities tweeted about the accident and wished for Shabana’s speedy recovery. Filmmaker Hansal Mehtra wrote, “The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap.”

The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 18, 2020

Actor Swara Bhaskar tweeted, “Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway. OMG! Praying so hard.” Actor Gauahar Khan wrote, “Shabanaji praying hard.” Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “OMG! This is terrible! Praying for @AzmiShabana’s safety and wishing her a speedy recovery!”

Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai- Pune Expressway

OMG! Praying so hard 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/zV4XRo2pqH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 18, 2020

Shabanaji ❤️🙏🏻 praying hard ✨✨✨ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2020

OMG! This is terrible! Praying for @AzmiShabana’s safety and wishing her a speedy recovery! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/R8kDkNh3fO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 18, 2020

