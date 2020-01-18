Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s grandmother dies, Dhadak actor says ‘You’ll never be forgotten’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:16 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, the mother of Neelima Azeem, has passed away. Ishaan fondly remembered her in an emotional note that he shared on Instagram.

“Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted,” the 24-year-old actor wrote.

Ishaan also shared three pictures of his grandmother, a former journalist. “In the first picture on the left, my Nani - Khadija Azeem - with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom,” he wrote.

Rajesh Khattar, Ishaan’s father, commented with a heartfelt tribute. “An accomplished woman , her zest for life was infectious, she & her husband anwar azeem saheb’s influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi . U will always be in our hearts,” he wrote.

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput, Vikrant Massey and Sobhita Dhulipala offered their condolences in the comments section.

