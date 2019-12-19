‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:27 IST

Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi on Thursday took to microblogging site Twitter to express her staunch support for the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said she hoped that the Centre would listen to the voices of protestors instead of suppressing them.

In a short video, which was trolled on social media, the actress recited a poem and said: “I stand against CAA.” She also sought answers on the new law and captioned the post “Jawab Do”. Twitteratti responded to the post with poems of their own and a few netizens trolled the actress for her views.

In a separate video on Twitter, the actress invoked a couple of poems by lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar to explain why protests are necessary as a catalyst for change in a democracy. She appealed to the people of the nation to come out in large numbers and protest against the new legislation and let their voices be heard. She also urged citizens to protest in a peaceful manner and not to indulge in violence of any kind.

Azmi, who is currently abroad, expressed regret that she could not be physically present at the venue of the protests unfolding in Mumbai; but promised to stand in solidarity with the protestors.

On Thursday, thousands gathered at the August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai to oppose the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens. The venue was the same one where Mahatma Gandhi had announced the ‘Quit India Movement’ in August 1942. Several students from the northeastern states were seen participating in significant numbers in the agitation.

Students from various Mumbai colleges participated in Thursday’s gathering in large numbers. There were more than 500 students from Jai Hind College and HR College in Churchgate and they could be seen holding placards and voicing their dissent against the CAA and NRC. 300 students from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai were also present.

Celebrities too joined the protest and actors Jim Sarbh, Huma Qureshi, Sushant Singh, film makers Nandita Das and Farhan Akhtar were among those present at the venue.