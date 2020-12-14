Shah Rukh Khan celebrates wife Gauri’s win: ‘At least someone in the house is winning awards’

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to the social media to celebrate the win of wife Gauri Khan on Monday. Gauri won an award by Architectural Digest, and said she was excited to win the trophy.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the AD100 list, and to receive this trophy! Thank you @ArchDigestIndia,” the interior designer wrote. Sharing the post on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! (Atleast someone is winning awards in the house).”

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Shah Rukh is reportedly back to shoot schedule after a two-year sabbatical. After his last film Zero failed to work at the box office, SRK took a break from work. He is now said to be working on Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie, billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films, an insider said, “Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Siddharth from today.”

Gauri and Shah Rukh have been living with their kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam--in their Mumbai home, Mannat, ever since the older kids returned from US in March due to the pandemic. She said that while Shah Rukh loves to cook, she enjoys eating. “During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,” she had said in an interview to NDTV.