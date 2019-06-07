Shah Rukh Khan climbs car roof to greet fans outside Mannat. See pics

After greeting his fans from his house Mannat’s balcony on Eid, Shah Rukh Khan was again spotted among a sea of fans in Bandra on Thursday. The actor was caught on camera by the paparazzi as he stood on top of car and waved to his fans.

Shah Rukh was seen in a black T-shirt, plaid shirt and blue denim jeans. He also appeared to be wearing a microphone, which led us to believe that he may be shooting for the American television host David Letterman’s Netflix special. A cameraman with a large camera on his shoulders was also seen in the crowd.

Shah Rukh Khan seen in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

On the occasion of Eid, as Shah Rukh and his son AbRam appeared in their balcony for the customary greeting with fans, Letterman also joined them. Standing right next to Shah Rukh, Letterman smiled and waved at fans.

In one of the viral videos, SRK is seen teaching Letterman how to gesture a ‘salaam’. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, SRK aced the ethnic look on Eid. Letterman wore a beige coat. From posing in his signature ‘arms wide open’ pose to kissing AbRam, exchanging smiles with Letterman and giving flying kisses to the large gathering of fans -- Shah Rukh’s Eid celebration was quite a treat.

Shah Rukh greeting his fans on Eid. David Letterman is seen next to them. ( Varinder Chawla )

In May, the 72-year-old television personality posted a picture with the actor and wrote, “Even more great conversation is on its way.” Letterman is reportedly here to shoot some remaining portions of the SRK episode, as was evident with a cameraman trying to capture the fan frenzy from Shah Rukh’s terrace.

David Letterman has earlier interviewed personalities like Barack Obama, MalalaYousafzai and George Clooney.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 16:53 IST