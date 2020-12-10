Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Bob Biswas team on wrapping up shoot in ‘these testing times’

bollywood

The team of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Bob Biswas wrapped up shoot recently and Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to wish them good luck. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sharing a picture of Abhishek, producer Sujoy Ghosh, his daughter, director Diya Ghosh and producer Gaurav Verma on the last day of shoot, Shah Rukh wrote, “How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you.”

How wonderful. Thank you all for being so professional and getting the job done even in these testing times. Lots of love and luck to all of you. https://t.co/Fcq0Masbgt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2020

Recently, Abhishek’s first look pictures from the sets had leaked online. The actor was flooded with positive response to the look. About the audience reaction, Abhishek told Mid-Day, “The reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult.”

The film will be a prequel to Sujoy’s Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan in the lead. He will play a younger version of dreaded contract killer Bob Biswas, originally played by Saswata Chatterjee. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as his wife.

Talking more about resuming work after lockdown, Chitrangda had said, “It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of 8 months. I’m glad to be back. We’ve been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it.”

Abhishek was last seen in Netflix film Ludo. Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Rohit Saraf.

