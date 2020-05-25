e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt encourage fans to wear masks with unique photoshoot

Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are part of Avinash Gowariker’s awareness campaign amid coronavirus pandemic.

Avinash Gowariker has put together a unique photoshoot for his ‘Wear a mask it’s safer’ campaign.
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and a host of other Bollywood celebrities have joined celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker as part of his ‘Wear a mask it’s safer campaign’ amid coronavirus pandemic. The photographer has assembled throwback pictures of many celebs with their mouths covered for the campaign.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of their pictures on Instagram and captioned it, “Wear the mask .. an initiative by @avigowariker .. ace photographer and dear friend.” It shows Amitabh covering his mouth by pulling up his high-neck sweatshirt. Tiger Shroff is also seen striking a similar pose. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and South star Mahesh Babu are seen covering their mouths with their hands. Hrithik Roshan is seen hiding his mouth behind a clapperboard whereas cricketer MS Dhoni has his gloves to cover his mouth.

 

Avinash shared the individual pictures on his Instagram page along with a disclaimer, “WEAR A MASK.... IT’S SAFER...PS: This is an image in a photo series I’m doing, using stock pics from older photoshoots...#WearAMaskItsSafer !! #GoCorona #StaySafe.”

Amitabh has pledged monthly rations to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers, including spot boys and makeup artists, belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC). He also did his bit to spread awareness and was part of a short film on social distancing called Family. The film was made in collaboration with stars from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema.

Many celebrities, from Shah Rukh and Salman to Chiranjeevi and Prabhas, have stepped forward to do their bit for migrants, daily wage workers and those from their own industry facing joblessness and near starvation in an unprecedented pan-India lockdown.Several other filmmakers and musicians are also making contributions of money, food and medical supplies and, in some cases, offering their properties for use as quarantine centres. They are being innovative too, raising money through online concerts and throwing in a virtual date.

